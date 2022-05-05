The Regional Water Advisory Council gave the green light yesterday to the program for the control and improvement of rainwater networks, sanitation and wastewater treatment plants, to cover the needs arising from the application of Law 3/2020, of July 27, Comprehensive Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor.

The objective is to establish the conditions for the reduction of polluting contributions to the Mar Menor through the correct management of rainwater and wastewater. The program establishes actions such as the implementation of separate rainwater networks, environmental tanks, unitary networks, sustainable urban drainage systems, regularization and control of rainwater discharges, connection of isolated population centers, renovation actions in existing treatment plants and construction of new stations and removal of parasitic water.

Likewise, the program establishes, when determining the priority of the investments necessary for its development, four parameters. A total of 91 actions are at the Priority 1 level, totaling an amount of almost 144 million euros, while 65 are at the Priority 2 level, totaling an amount of just over 91 million euros, which represents a total investment amounting to more than 235 million euros. In total, 156 performances.