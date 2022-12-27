The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country is constantly exposed to a surface depression from the east, accompanied by an extension of a depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, while the concerned authorities in various regions of the country continue their preparations and efforts to get rid of rain pools, close roads and follow safety measures.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology said that today’s weather continues to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and it is interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain during the day, especially in the coastal, northern and eastern regions, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, moderate to brisk and strong at times, and the sea will be turbulent. The waves will be very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and the waves will be medium to turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partially cloudy in general, with low clouds appearing in some northern, eastern, coastal and island regions, and it will become humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas.

And he pointed out that the weather next Friday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in some eastern and coastal regions and islands, and it will become humid at night until Saturday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas. The center stated that the weather for next Saturday will remain partially cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear in some western, eastern, coastal and island regions, and it will become humid at night until Sunday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas.

While the municipalities of the country and the concerned authorities continued their readiness to deal with the prevailing weather condition, as the Municipality of Sharjah confirmed the continuation of the efforts of the work teams and the rain emergency to deal with the prevailing weather condition and rainfall in all areas of the city of Sharjah, with high efficiency, through qualified work staff and various equipment and mechanisms to withdraw gatherings Water in various regions, enhancing the flow of traffic, and preserving lives and property, as all committees work in an integrated and joint system since the first hours of rain.

The Director General of Sharjah Municipality and head of the rain emergency team, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, explained that the municipality has provided 120 tanks to withdraw rainwater pools, more than 100 mobile pumping stations and two dam stations, and has also provided all other equipment and clothing necessary for the work cadres for their safety during their presence in the field, pointing out He pointed out that the municipality has coordinated and cooperated with strategic partners and provided the necessary support in various regions, roads and fields, which ensures the progress of business in accordance with joint plans.

In the eastern region, the competent authorities in the governments of Fujairah and the eastern region of Sharjah intensified their efforts to deal with the depression that the region was exposed to during the past two days, and they also closed Shis Park and some roads through which the valleys cross in order to preserve the safety of its visitors.

The Fujairah Municipality, through its mechanisms, equipment and human cadres, has withdrawn the accumulated rainwater as a result of the continuous rains during the past two days, which have gathered in the form of puddles in the main streets and sidewalks, with the aim of facilitating the movement of vehicles in conjunction with the presence of police patrols and their organization of vehicle traffic.

The municipalities of Khorfakkan and Kalba announced their full readiness with a deliberate and proactive plan, represented by the distribution of mechanisms represented in the two dam pumps, tankers and water withdrawal pumps that immediately withdraw water from areas witnessing the accumulation of rain water, in order to prevent rain water from reaching the residential areas. Flags were also raised. Al-Hamra along its beaches to prevent the practice of swimming by beachgoers for their safety.

And the municipality of Khorfakkan closed Shis Park until further notice, until the weather conditions improve and the effects of the depression that the region is going through end.

On the other hand, the Fujairah Police deployed intensive patrols in the Emirate of Fujairah to deal immediately with any impact of torrential rain, and warned all drivers of the need to exercise caution while driving vehicles and to stay away from valleys and buildings under construction.

While the emergency teams of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman continued to work to maintain the flow of traffic, in light of the prevailing weather conditions, low temperatures and rainfall.

The director general of the department, Abd al-Rahman Muhammad al-Nuaimi, accompanied by a delegation from the department, inspected the workflow at the pumping stations, and said that the work teams use the latest equipment and mobile pumps, which contributed to the speedy disposal of gatherings and the return of traffic flow to the roads, adding that the department is preparing a proactive annual plan to deal with The rainy season, which includes maintenance of stations and equipment and assigning workers to completely clean all the main ground pipes carrying water.

He called on the residents and visitors of the emirate to report any emergency event via the hotline 80070, whereby the department formed 15 task forces to follow up the reports, communicate directly with the public, and monitor and follow up the drainage of rainwater throughout the emirate.

While some public and internal roads in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain witnessed temporary closure due to the accumulation of rain water and its danger to the safety of road users, as a result of the continued rain, which led to the accumulation of rain water in some low roads and their closure by the competent authorities and diverting the path of vehicles to another road. Until the water is suctioned from the concerned authorities.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said that it had closed the road leading to Jebel Jais in order to preserve the safety of road users, while the Ras Al Khaimah Transportation Authority indicated that there was a delay in transportation services as a result of rain water gathering in various regions of the emirate due to the prevailing weather conditions in the country and called on its customers to take this into account. .

In addition, the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department called on the residents to keep their children away from electricity sources during the rain, and not to use the house bell if the switch was damp or wet with water, and it also instructed the necessity to ensure that there are no materials near the heaters to avoid a fire.

Dubai Police receives 15,000 emergency and non-emergency calls within two days

From yesterday morning until yesterday noon, the Command and Control Center Department of the Dubai Police General Department received 15,057 calls, with 13,108 calls to the emergency number (999), while it received 1,959 calls to the call center (901). Acting Director of the General Department of Operations, Brigadier General Turki Abdul Rahman bin Faris, appealed to all drivers and road users to exercise caution, caution, and attention when weather fluctuations, drive vehicles calmly and cautiously, and avoid speeding due to volatile weather conditions, strong winds, and rainfall over the past two days, which is what It may lead to loss of control of the vehicle and the occurrence of accidents.

