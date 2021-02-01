An ugly weekend, with cloudy, cool skies and intermittent rains. The sun shone, but by its absence. Nothing to do outdoors. Above, gusts of wind. One of the cards to retrucarle bad weather is to go for a walk to the mall. But we are still in a pandemic and the protocols put limits on the entry of visitors. Therefore, this Saturday and Sunday a crowd approached Unicenter: there were lines of up to two hours to enter. The lines exceeded 200 meters, both at each of the three parking levels and at the entrance to the supermarket.

Since the start of the new year, the visitor limit (which is counted in real time) allows a maximum of 5,747 people circulating in the corridors of the largest shopping mall in the country.

A screen on Unicenter reports that the number of visitors allowed is nearly collapsed.

After the municipal authorization (after approving the corresponding protocols) that allowed the Unicenter and Soleil shopping malls to reopen to the public, both in the San Isidro district, at the end of last year the cafeterias and food courts were enabled. In December they added one more hour to the closing time: from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Although at first it was required to take a previous shift to ensure income without exceeding the allowed capacity, now that is no longer necessary. But when the maximum capacity reaches the limit, you have to wait in the income that people go out to be able to enter.

In the Martinez shopping center, of the 19 stores on the third level, several are still closed. In the rest of the floors, there are also businesses that opened but due to low sales they had to lower the blinds. Others, however, did not directly reopen.

The protocol that is applied, approved by the Municipality of San Isidro, aims to formulate a scheme that avoids crowds of the public during the opening period of the shopping center. Unicenter has an electronic capacity control system, which guarantees that there is only one person per 16 m² of surface.

The entire interior of the shopping center is demarcated warning about social distance, the direction of movement and the waiting lines to enter the commercial premises. Also, sanitation and prophylaxis posts with gel alcohol dispensers were installed, and cleaning and disinfection in high-contact areas such as toilets, railings, handles, elevators and touch screens were reinforced. In addition, the cleaning staff has as an extra task to control the social distancing between people and they must take the temperature of the visitors at the entrance.

To know the complete sanitary protocol that the Municipality of San Isidro developed, you can enter: https://www.sanisidro.gob.ar/habilitaciones-en-cuarentena

