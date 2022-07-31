The Ras Al Khaimah Committee for Inventory of Rain and Flood Damage inspected the internal and external roads in the Emirate to determine the damages of rain and torrential rain that witnessed in Ras Al Khaimah during the past two days.

This came during a field tour conducted by Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations in the flooded areas, accompanied by members of the Rain and Flood Damage Survey Committee, Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department, and a number of Traffic and Patrols Department officers and representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Infrastructure, Works Department, and Public Services Department.

The field tour, which came according to the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency and Crisis Management Team for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, included a number of roads and areas of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, including “Azan District” and “Dafta Road – Masafi / Al Ghail Road / Wadi Al-Aim / Wadi Al-Ais and Wadi Shawka.

During the tour, all sites and roads flooded with rainwater were inspected, damages to roads and bridges were identified as a result of rainfall, valley run-off and torrential rains, and a detailed report was prepared on the extent of the damage and the necessary measures and measures that must be taken to reduce risks, publish and enhance security, in implementation of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at strengthening Controlling road security, maintaining the safety and protection of life and property.

The committee appealed to the public, especially in mountainous areas, valleys and main roads, to take caution and stay away from valleys and torrents, take alternative roads and immediately report any damage in the streets or accidents through the emergency numbers in the operations room of Ras Al Khaimah Police, which works around the clock to respond to any She stressed the importance of the cooperation of all members of the public to adhere to and abide by the instructions and directives of the concerned authorities, in order to preserve the safety of lives, property and infrastructure facilities in the emirate, praying to God Almighty to make it rain of goodness and mercy and preserve the country and people.



