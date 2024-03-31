Sunday, March 31, 2024, 11:20











Easter Sunday spent by water in the Region of Murcia. In addition to the suspension of the processions in Murcia and Cartagena, announced at dawn, the rain also ruined those planned in Lorca, Cieza and Jumilla, as announced during the morning.

«Given the weather forecast, and in order not to damage the rich heritage of Lorca, it has been decided by the City Council and the Archconfraternity of the Risen Jesus to suspend the procession. There will be a cloister procession in San Patricio and, later, a mass,” it was announced in Lorca, where the meeting was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

“Once the Central Board has met and after evaluating the weather forecast, the Meeting and its subsequent procession are suspended,” confirmed the Jumilla Holy Week social media accounts.