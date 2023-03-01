The accident that occurred on Tuesday night in the north of Larissa, in central Greece, which caused at least 36 deaths and more than 85 injuries, 25 of them serious, ands the most serious rail accident in Europe since 2013, when 79 people died in the vicinity of Santiago de Compostela, in Spain.

A government spokesman stated that the two trains that collided in Greece had been running for “several kilometres” on the same track and the Supreme Court prosecutor oordered an investigation.



“The station chief, 59, was arrested”a local police spokesman told AFP, adding that the charges will be announced shortly.

Despite their seriousness, rail accidents and the death tolls caused by such accidents in Europe pale in comparison to other parts of the world, particularly India, where between 1995 and 2005 alone they caused the death of some 5,000 peoples.

According to Eurostat data, in 2021 a total of 683 people died and 513 were injured in rail accidents of all kinds in the European Union.

The train accident that has caused the most victims in Europe in recent decades it occurred on June 4, 1989 in the former Soviet republic of Moldova when two trains were hit by the explosion of a gas pipeline in the Slobodzeisk region and 607 deaths were counted.

On November 11, 2000, 155 people died on the funicular train ascending the Kitzsteinhorn glacier in Kaprun, Austria, after a faulty hot-air fan caused a fire.

Six years later, on January 23, 2006, 46 people died and another 135 were injured, including 75 children, when a train derailed near Podgorica (Montenegro).

Serious train accident in Greece. Photo: Twitter: @WorldAlert2

The worst rail accidents of the decade

In the last ten years, the most serious rail accident in Europe occurred in Spain on July 4, 2013, when 79 people died and some 130 were wounds when a high-speed train that covered the Madrid-Ferrol route in the vicinity of Santiago de Compostela, in the Galicia region, derailed.

On July 12, 2016, twenty-three people died and fifty were injured in a train accident in the Apulia region, between the towns of Andria and Corato, in southern Italy.

On October 6, 2017, at least 19 people lost their lives when a passenger bus was hit by a train in the Russian province of Vladimir, 180 kilometers east of Moscow.

On July 8, 2018, a Turkish train traveling between Uzunkopru, near Greece, and Istanbul derailed, killing 24 people and injuring nearly 200.

250 passengers were safely evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses Photo: EFE/EPA/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

Rail accidents in Greece

In Greece, Until today’s accident The railway accident that caused the most victims in recent years occurred on May 13, 2017, when a passenger train covering the Athens-Thessaloniki line derailed in Ádendro, in the north of the country, with a balance of three deaths and six wounded.

In November 2018, three people were hit by a train that was traveling between the city of Alexandroupolis, on the border with Turkey, and Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.

