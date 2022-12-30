Former American-British kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested yesterday in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges. The incident occurred a few hours after Tate had a provocative exchange on social media with Greta Thunberg. According to the statement released by Romania’s Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Directorate the brothers, together with two Romanian nationals, “constituted an organized criminal group to commit on the territory of Romania, but also of other countries, such as the United States of ‘America and Great Britain, the crime of trafficking in human beings” through the so-called “‘loverboy’ method”, i.e. luring victims with the illusion of a sentimental relationship and then taking them to the district of Ilfov, in Romania, where “exercising acts of physical violence and mental coercion” through “intimidation, constant surveillance and control” were “sexually exploited by members of the group” and “forced to perform acts in order to produce and disseminate pornographic material through social media platforms”. So far “6 injured people have been identified who were sexually exploited by the organized criminal group”.



