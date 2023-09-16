A goal, no matter how “wonderful” (cit.), can silence the controversy over the hiring of a footballer convicted in the first instance of gang sexual violence? For Nicola Zanarini, the Rai radio commentator who today on Radio 1 reported Reggiana’s match against Cremonese and – indeed – the goal of Manolo Portanova, responsible (at least for the judges of the Florence court for a rape), yes.

In the summer when the Emilian team announced his arrival on loan from Genoa there were many protests and, to always quote our Rai radio commentator from All the football minute by minute, «not many people wanted him, especially the Reggiana fans», while instead «the square heads», the Reggio ultras, «really wanted him. And in fact he went to celebrate his first goal right under the Granata curve.” The incredible comment was reported by PD parliamentarian Filippo Sensi with a post on X (the former Twitter), immediately triggering a flurry of comments that condemned those words.

Portanova’s sentence, the judge: “The girl said no to group sex, then she gave up reacting and suffered like an automaton”

Therefore, enough controversy, Portanova scored his first goal in Serie B with the Reggiana shirt after the two goals in the Italian Cup, and never mind the condemnation, even if the radio commentator – his goodness – reminded us that in “a few months there will be an appeal of the trial.”

After a few hours, by chance, Zanarini himself tried to explain what had happened with a post on Facebook: «This afternoon during the radio commentary of Reggiana-Cremonese on Radio Rai I made a comment that was certainly out of place after the goal by Manolo Portanova – he wrote –. I certainly didn’t mean to say that the case was closed by a network or the controversies swept away by a sporting gesture, so much so that immediately afterwards I recalled that the appeal after the first instance sentence of 6 years for the serious accusation of gang rape was held in the coming months in Florence. I have followed the issue recently, giving voice to the women’s associations of Reggio Emilia who contested the choice to sign the player and I also criticized the Granata club for its long silence on the matter, and also underlined the great prudence of the Municipality in taking a position. Far be it from me to want to acquit a defendant for a goal, in the emphasis of the radio commentary I made a big mistake, for which I apologize, and also in the following radio commentary I said that today’s goal certainly DOES NOT put an end to the Portanova case and to the controversies that followed the player’s hiring.”

The director of Radio 1 Rai Francesco Pionati announced that there will be a separate investigation: «I take note of the apologies but I ask the company to open a disciplinary process – his words -. This is an investigation into what happened after hearing the parties.”

Another nice mess for Rai Sport, although Zanarini is employed by Rai dell’Emilia-Romagna, after the one faced this summer during the commentary of the women’s diving at the swimming world championships in Japan.