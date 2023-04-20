The RAI Association has an opinion on Rob Jetten’s (disastrous) climate plans, that is…

Do you remember? Last Tuesday? Then our great friend Rob Jetten came up with the unfortunate plan to make driving unaffordable from next year. For example, he wants the petrol to become 5 to 10 cents per liter more expensive by mixing extra biofuels.

But what will cost the motorist even more is the doubling of the BPM that our Rob proposed. Co-worker @rubenpriest yesterday already made a nice calculation about this that showed that driving a car in this way really becomes unaffordable.

And now the RAI Association has finally made it known what they think…

RAI Association vs Rob Jetten

You may have expected it, but the RAI Association thinks Robje’s plans are sheer nonsense in one word. And those are two words, I do know that. But only ‘nonsense’ comes across as less powerful.

According to the RAI, the plans are even counterproductive and there will only be more emissions. And the explanation is quite simple. The RAI Association gives two reasons that make sense.

Point 1 people will now continue to drive longer in their old and more polluting cars and point 2 more people will import a used car with a fuel engine. And they are of course also more polluting than an EV.

But then what is the solution?

According to the RAI Association, it is very simple what Rob Jetten should do. Namely giving subsidies on cleaner cars. In this way, people will sooner exchange their dirty old cars for a cleaner one and emissions will fall.

See, Rob Jetten? It can be that simple. Do not punish to change people’s behavior, but reward. You should give it a try, because that can sometimes be very effective.

Don’t mention it!

This article The RAI Association also has an opinion on Rob Jetten first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#RAI #Association #opinion #Rob #Jetten