On Saturday, Hamas announced that it had captured dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers during the military operation carried out by members of the movement in the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman for the military wing of the Hamas movement said: “We give good news to our prisoners and our people that we have dozens of captured officers and soldiers in our custody and they have been secured in safe places and resistance tunnels.”

Israeli media confirmed that at least 100 Israelis were killed and more than 908 others were injured, as a result of the missile attack and infiltration operations carried out by Hamas militants.

On Saturday, Israeli media confirmed that Palestinian factions were holding 50 Israeli hostages in the Bari settlement, noting that negotiations were taking place between the Israeli occupation army and the Palestinian factions to release them.