‘La Resistencia’ had a visit from Soto Asa this Wednesday. The artist from Ceuta attended David Broncano’s program to promote his latest release, Las 12. A dance rhythm that he released two weeks ago. The urban singer has been in music for years and some of his songs cannot be missed at a party. He is currently immersed in his tour of Spain and Murcia was one of his last stops.

Last Sunday, May 1, Soto Asa sang at Sala REM with full ticket sales. Thus, the urban artist wanted to break a spear in favor of the Region of Murcia after his visit: «It is partly your fault the bad reputation you are giving it. I have gone to Murcia and I have been blown away ». And it is that from La Resistencia there are numerous occasions that Murcia has come out in the topic of conversation of the guests. It has not been necessary for the interviewee to be born in the Region, as when Jaime Lorente or Salva Espín attended, for this land to become the target of jokes. Therefore, Soto Asa was surprised when he was in Murcia. “The motherfucking people. I thought I was in Miami.”

To which David Broncano pointed out: «The best of Murcia, the people. The worst of Murcia, Murcia». But the presenter wanted to make it clear that these types of comments are always a joke. “We make a lot of jokes about Murcia, but then it freaks me out,” clarified David Broncano. “Murcia is very beautiful, more than it seems,” he added. In addition, Soto Asa assured that these jokes are well received by Murcians, since “they are grateful that you give hype to the city.”

The singer also took the opportunity to speak well of his city, Ceuta, and recommend its beaches and mountains. Soto Asa highlighted the “multiculturality” that exists. So, taking advantage of this, David Broncano told him to send a message to the different religions that coexist in Ceuta. A predicament that he resolved with this phrase: “Gentlemen, God is from Murcia.”