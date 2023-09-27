By the time the fathers and mothers of the 43 from Ayotzinapa arrive at the Zócalo, night has already fallen over Mexico City. Nine years have passed since September 26, 2014, when the criminal group Guerreros Unidos and the police disappeared students in Iguala, Guerrero, in one of the largest state crimes that a country already punished with a long history of dirty war and repression. And few images illustrate the rupture between the authorities and the victims’ relatives as well as this Tuesday night: the National Palace completely surrounded with high dark blue fences; the symbol of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador armored against the pain and rage of the women and men who, every 26 years, continue to shout that they want to see their children alive again. In the middle of the wall, a huge graffiti in white capital letters: “It was the Army.”

You don’t even see police in the square. As if the authorities ignored the protest, protected only by the Marabunta Humanitarian Peace Brigade, an NGO. The relatives of the 43 have returned with reopened wounds to the streets of the capital, from the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo, after the relationship with the Government has hit a stalemate. The dialogue, if it is not already broken, hangs by a thread. Nine years after the kidnapping of the 43 young people from the Ayotzinapa Rural Normal School, the investigation is stalled. For the relatives of the victims, the future of the investigations involves access to a series of military intelligence files, alleged spying by the Army on Guerreros Unidos during the days after the disappearance. The existence of the files is supported by the investigation of the independent group of experts (GIEI), which ensures that they contain relevant information about the fate of the 43.

The Army, however, maintains that it has already delivered all the documents it has, a thesis that both the family members and the GIEI, which left Mexico in July in frustration at the military’s resistance to providing information, flatly reject. In their latest report, they once again targeted the military and denounced the involvement, omissions, concealments, setups and negligence of the Armed Forces and the different levels of Government – Prosecutor’s Offices, state and federal agencies – a factor that has prevented progress in the resolution of the case, according to them.

A contingent from the Otomí indigenous community walks along Paseo de la Reforma during the protest. Nayeli Cruz

The relatives met last Wednesday with the President of the Government, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in a rapprochement that was about to blow up and revealed the strong tensions between the presidency and the relatives. This Monday, in a new attempt in which López Obrador was no longer present but Alejandro Encinas, the Undersecretary of Human Rights, was, things were not better. Vidulfo Rosales, the victims’ lawyer, described the meeting as a “failure” and accused Encinas of going back on the official narrative and getting closer to the “historical truth.” That version was spread by the Enrique Peña Nieto Administration (2012-2018) and stated that the students were kidnapped by Guerreros Unidos, burned in a garbage dump and then thrown into a river. Subsequent investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office and the GIEI have rejected this story as a fabrication.

“Nine years after the forced disappearance of our children by the Mexican State, for us the main obstacle is accessing the documents of the Sedena (Secretariat of National Defense). We regret that the president’s position is to first stand in front of that institution and not in front of truth and justice as he promised in his campaign,” said Emiliano Navarrete, father of José Ángel Navarrete González, one of the missing students, during the rally held in the Zócalo. “We are not going to submit to an authoritarian president, we are not going to fall into his game. The legal elements support us, such as the GIEI reports. “We want to know the truth about where our children are, where the Government took them, because they are the ones who have taken our young people from us.”

Parents of the young people on the stage placed in front of the National Palace. Monica Gonzalez Islas

Rosales, who has also taken the floor, has referred to the “critical moment” in which “the fight for the presentation alive” of the 43 finds itself: “We want to categorically reject the narrative of events presented yesterday by this Government. It is not supported by any evidence and incorporates elements and data of the so-called historical truth, an investigation that has been questioned and that was torn to pieces by different international organizations. “The Government itself has accepted that the truth was hidden.”

The family’s lawyer has criticized that the story promoted by the current Administration criminalizes the victims by suggesting that some of them had links to Guerreros Unidos, a thesis that is not supported by the existing evidence. Furthermore, he denounces, the new narrative limits responsibility to the municipal level of Iguala, and leaves the federal authorities and “mainly elements of the Mexican Army” unpunished. “The investigation is stalled due to the responsibility of this Government, which, far from taking the side of the victims, has taken the side of the institutions, particularly the Army,” he stated.

Peasants and indigenous people

The demonstration passed peacefully. The contingent was led by family members, with impassive faces and flags attached to their bodies with the faces of their children. One step behind, the current students of Ayotzinapa: hundreds of young people with shaved heads, many of them dressed in black mourning, chanting a low and constant cry to make clear their roots: peasants, workers and indigenous people from rural areas who have in mind the normal schools, centers stigmatized by their popular base and their left-wing ideology, the only possibility of training.

A business in the Historical Center shields its entrances before the demonstration passes in front of its premises. Monica Gonzalez Islas

The monuments, the roundabouts, the luxury hotels, the Government buildings, the Palace of Fine Arts, everything has appeared today armored against them, as if the city was waiting for an invasion and not a desperate march. Store closures were lowered as they passed. Through the streets of the Historic Center, the normalista cry has been transformed into a howl that reverberated with renewed force, amplified by the echo of the buildings and the metallic noise of the blows against the walls. They carried three symbolic tombstones, in honor of three other students who died during the attack on September 26, Julio César Ramírez Nava, Daniel Solís Gallardo and Julio César Mondragón Fonte.

Later, in the Zócalo, the situation was tense. While relatives spoke from a small stage, some groups of protesters graffitied the fences with slogans such as “military narco-state.” A couple of firecrackers have exploded against the wall; The relatives have responded from the microphone, pleading for calm and a peaceful protest. The future of research has been summarized in the rhetorical question launched by Emiliano Navarrete to the sky of the capital: “What do we do, what next step?” The square smelled of fresh paint: that of the 43 names written on the walls that separated the National Palace from nine years of horror.

People throw fuel on a fire in front of the National Palace, this Tuesday. SILVANA FLORES

