Koeman, in his first coaching session at Barcelona. MIGUEL RUIZ / EFE

When every little thing was on observe for Lionel Messi to signal his ninth hyperlink with FC Barcelona, ​​the Rosario requested his father and consultant, Jorge Horacio, to cease the negotiations. He didn’t see clearly his continuity within the Barça membership after he refused on June 10 to make use of the clause in his contract that allowed him to depart the entity on the finish of the 2020 season. An emotional curler coaster that had begun since he was fired Ernesto Valverde in January and that he appeared to have hit all-time low when he signed the truce with Quique Setién after succumbing in LaLiga in opposition to Actual Madrid. However no. The alternative occurred. On August 14, Messi suffered the worst defeat of his profession, in opposition to Bayern (2-8). Since then, a whirlwind of rage that included calls to Pep Guardiola, two burofaxes to Barça, a lightning and media journey from his father and consultant to Barcelona and that ended this Friday all the time in response to Messi, with Josep Maria Bartomeu within the goal.

The street to Lisbon began crooked for Barcelona. The victory in opposition to Napoli on the Camp Nou (3-1) within the second leg of the spherical of 16 didn’t calm the temper within the dressing room. The Barcelona squad returned to show outdated quarrels within the group. “You can’t faux to compete in Europe and defend with 9 gamers,” they complained within the dugout relating to the collective perspective of Messi and Luis Suárez. The issue began between the gamers and the anger reached the teaching employees. It was not the primary time that occurred. The group, who had already been accused by Eric Abidal, technical secretary, of not being too susceptible to work, complained that the sport in opposition to Bayern was poorly ready. The consequence? “You cannot masks extra, it is a disgrace”, synthesized Gerard Piqué.

Messi, as he normally does when defeats nonetheless sting, took refuge in silence. Nonetheless, there was one thing he needed to say: his time at Barcelona had come to an finish. And he or she had a plan. At the least that is what he believed. He remembered who was the coach with whom he had reached the highest in his profession: Pep Guardiola. With the Catalan coach on the Camp Nou, he gained 4 of the six Ballon d’Or that he has at dwelling (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012). He known as Guardiola and instructed him that this time he was keen to maneuver to Manchester (in 2016 he had instructed him the identical factor and he backed off on the final minute). Ferran Soriano, CEO of the Metropolis Group, gave the OK to the operation, however put a situation: “Messi has to reach free.”

Assembly with Koeman

The Barcelona captain, in any case, agreed to fulfill with Ronald Koeman, who had already changed Quique Setién. Messi drove his automotive from La Cerdanya the place he was resting along with his household to Barcelona to fulfill the Dutchman on August 21. The Dream Workforce center-back clarified that his pals Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal weren’t a part of his challenge. The tenth mentioned nothing: he was nonetheless satisfied of his resolution. “It’s not for Luis or for Koeman. Cycle accomplished. New airs ”, reported from the Rosario’s household. 4 days later, Rosario’s legal professionals despatched a burofax to the Camp Nou. In brief, he believed he had the proper to activate the clause in his contract that allowed him to depart the membership on the finish of the 2020 marketing campaign (the identical one he had refused to make use of on June 10, when LaLiga was nonetheless being performed). At Barça, they did not suppose the identical.

Messi as soon as once more felt cheated by the president after he instructed him final 12 months that he was not going to signal Griezmann and that he was going to deliver Neymar. He determined to not go to the PCR exams (he warned him by the second burofax) and, due to this fact, he didn’t present up on Koeman’s first day as a Barça coach. Time handed and the choice of leaving the Camp Nou light. In Manchester they knew it and his father, too. He performed his final card and landed in Barcelona. On Wednesday Jorge Messi and Bartomeu met. Each events agreed that the assembly was cordial, however neither moved from their script. And the tip of the sport for Messi. On Thursday he carried out the interview with Aim that was revealed this Friday during which he introduced that he was staying at Barça. He didn’t disguise his discomfort. Earlier than, his father had needed to ship a message to LaLiga assuring that the 700 million clause was not in drive.