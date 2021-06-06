They are passionate about technology and seek opportunities in the Wild West of the “NFT”, Certified digital objects, currently in fashion, coveted by a new generation of collectors convinced of their potential.

Brandon Kang, a 25-year-old video maker, started buying NFT last December, and he already owns more than 50. In February, this Californian even spent $ 50,000 on “Reflection,” a digital work by electronic music artist Feed Me..

In his collection there are digital drawings of monkey heads (Bored Ape), of a can or of a cube, or the animation of a car moving along a route, all created by unknown artists.

They are displayed at home on screens. And he has no intention of selling almost any.

One of the works that are part of the digital art exhibition at the Superchief NFT Gallery in New York. EFE

Kang has convinced several of his friends and family to imitate him. “The thing they find great is being able to verify ownership of the NFTs“, He said.

The “Non Fungible Tokens” (NFT) have certificates of authenticity that guarantee that an Internet user is the owner of a digital object -an image, a drawing, a video, an animation, a text or sound file.

NFTs generated in the first five months of 2020 transactions for 2.5 billion dollars, according to an estimate based on figures from the specialized site NonFungible.

The traceability of the NFTs was decisive for Kang, who had already invested in cryptocurrencies, whose technology is the same as that of NFTs.

Digital property.





Millions of images within an image. NFTs are sought after by many collectors.

Before the advent of NFTs, “there was no way to prove that you owned digital objects,” he explains.

This same guarantee of authenticity led Devan Mitchem, a Singapore-based computer engineer, to collect digital objects, after staying away from the market for lack of “stable formats, exchange platforms and the possibility of archiving”.

With the rise of sites such as OpenSea, launched in 2017, or Nifty Gateway (2020), which allow artists to directly sell their works, and then for collectors to buy, archive and resell them, the world of NFTs now offers ease of use akin to trading platforms.

Mitchem, who works on Google Cloud and specialized in blockchain, a technology on which NFTs and cryptocurrencies rest and on which the transactions of this universe are based, accumulated more than 200 NFT. And like Kang, he does not contemplate selling them.

“It is risky but I have the feeling that works created between 2017 and 2021 will be remembered as the defining moment of this new category“He estimates.” This era will have a special place in future collections. “

Computer Engineer, Pankaj Patil parted ways in 2020 from about 150 digital objects it had accumulated because it doubted the future of NFTs. Currently this New Jersey resident “regrets most of the sales.”

Now a fan of the NFTs again, he convinced his wife and 10 of his friends to follow in his footsteps, although he acknowledges that “this world is not easy for everyone to digest.”

“I totally understand skepticism” because “there is a lot to understand,” says Mitchem. To those who want to enter this world, Mitchem suggests learning about blockchain first.

“It’s still quite the Wild West,” admits the engineer. “But it is also a field of opportunity“.

Kang warns netizens in search of easy money that they don’t take the time to learn how this universe works. “They are the ones who are most at risk of being scammed“, he says.

For him, the recent market correction, with a drop in average prices and the number of transactions, it does not question the prospects for NFTs.

“The environment is maturing and in the long term it is good to evacuate people who are only there to make a profit,” he says.

Like many others, Mitchem says he is genuinely drawn to the artistic value of many emerging digital creators, when the general public often considers NFTs a fad, a gimmick or a scam.

He speaks with passion of “Picasso’s Bull”, a cubist representation of a bull by artist Trevor Jones which he bought for $ 23,000, “a key work” in his opinion.

Market innovation

Collectors, who are often programmers and generally men, are also attracted by permanent innovation in this market.

Envision a universe in which NFTs will be able to travel between virtual platforms, sites and universes, surpassing the possibilities of a physical world and adapted to current uses.

They also underline that the medium seeks to improve its carbon footprint, currently catastrophic, especially through the progressive establishment of protocols for the creation of NFTs and less energy-consuming cryptocurrencies.

Mitchem believes so much in the future of NFTs that he even imagines the term disappearing when the technology becomes normal. “They will just be digital objects,” he predicts.

With information from AFP