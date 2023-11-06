An official statement said, “The General Authority for Crossings and Borders decided to open the crossing on Monday for foreigners and Egyptians whose names were included in the latest lists since November 1, while travel will not be allowed for those whose name was not included in the lists, according to what we received from the Egyptian side.”

Abu Omar did not answer a question about the position of opening the crossing for foreigners to cross when the convoy of the wounded arrives, and it seems that the crossing authorities in Gaza are still skeptical about Israel targeting the convoy of the wounded, as happened last Friday.

For his part, the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, revealed to the “Sky News Arabia” website that “ambulances moved from the hospital, on Monday afternoon, towards the Rafah crossing and transported wounded and sick people for treatment in Egyptian hospitals.”

Abu Salamiya explained, “This step came after coordination with the Red Cross, as the ambulances transporting the wounded follow the Cross to prevent them from being targeted by Israel, as happened previously.”

He noted that “the convoy carries 7 cases, including 5 wounded, and two children sick with tumors.”

The Gaza Crossings and Borders Authority decided on Saturday to suspend the exit of foreigners and dual nationals until the exit of the wounded from northern Gaza for treatment in Egypt is coordinated and Israel stops targeting convoys transporting the wounded, according to what a source in the authority told Sky News Arabia.

Indeed, the exit of foreigners has been stopped since Saturday, but aid continues to enter from the Egyptian side into Gaza.