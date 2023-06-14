Should a tax haven be described as an attractive regime or a harmful one? The definition of the dictionary of the Spanish language leans towards the more benign adjective: “A country or territory where the absence or parvity of taxes and financial controls applicable to resident foreigners constitutes an effective incentive to attract capital from abroad.” But it will soon change, according to sources close to the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE). The objective is to eliminate, or at least reduce, that positive assessment of tax avoidance and evasion that is now reflected in the description provided by the dictionary.

In a session held on April 20, the Academy’s Social Sciences Commission decided that the new definition will align with that of Pan-Hispanic Dictionary of Legal Spanish, which describes a tax haven as a “territory characterized by low or no taxation, the absence or scant number of agreements to avoid double taxation and the lack of an effective exchange of tax information with other States.” A text that avoids suggesting that the tax systems of these jurisdictions and the few or no controls on the flows of money that pass through there are a claim for investment.

Sources from the Academy, however, clarify that both descriptions, the popular and the legal one, could be maintained. The amendment, comment other sources close to the institution, will be included in the December update, and it is being considered to include the expression tax shelter as equivalent to tax haven.

Three months ago, the Platform for Tax Reform —in which associations such as Economists Without Borders, Oxfam Intermón, ATTAC or the unions CC OO and UGT – had launched a change.org campaign under the motto Let’s ask the RAE to talk about “tax havens”. In it, he demanded that the Academy modify the definition of tax haven and begin to use the term den either shelter instead of paradise

“From the Platform for Tax Justice We regret that, with the current definition, the RAE seems to defend that it is a magnificent objective of economic policy that taxation is null or very low and that all financial control is avoided”, explains the text that accompanies the petition, which today It has about 31,000 signatures. He adds that the English translation tax haven it should not be tax havenbut shelter either tax haven. In English, more properly, these places are called tax haventhat is to say, refuge or tax haven punctuate the text. It is probably a mistranslation that confuses haven (refuge) with heaven (heaven Paradise). The same error is reproduced in other languages, such as Italian, French or German.

“We consider it imperative to make citizens aware that the defense of our basic rights involves a determined fight against any type of fraud or tax evasion and the eradication of tax havens. Beginning by naming and defining them correctly”, concludes the petition.

Millionaires loses

Tax havens cause millions in losses each year to the public coffers of the countries, reducing the resources available to the Welfare State. Its high opacity makes it difficult to trace incoming and outgoing money flows and to know the actual operations of the activities carried out there. On the one hand, they are the favorite destination for the evasion of capital from companies, the wealthy and illegal businesses. On the other, they represent a legal way to reduce taxes, which is known as tax avoidance. Investing in tax havens is allowed, as long as reinforced controls are complied with. It is also important to establish companies and subsidiaries there and design triangulations to divert income and corporate benefits to these territories.

The independent organization Tax Justice Network calculates that the transfer to tax havens of the profits of corporate groups and the wealth of the richest causes a loss of 483,000 million dollars annually to other countries. According to research work Missing Profits, Nearly 40% of the profit of multinationals —around a trillion dollars in 2019— ends up every year in jurisdictions with lax or zero taxation, reducing tax revenues by more than 200,000 million. In the case of Spain, the deviation is 21,086 million, which represents about 5,000 million less collection or 18% of annual income from corporate tax.

