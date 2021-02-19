A girl consults in the ‘Dictionary’ in April 2020 the word quarantine. JAIME VILLANUEVA

The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) may not have seen itself in a long time before such a changing reality and with such a direct impact on the language and its work. If first it was the inclusion in the last update of the Dictionary of the Spanish language in November 2020, in a very short time, of COVID (in capital letters), de-refining or de-escalation among other terms, now the Dictionary has reached the record in the number of online inquiries: 1 billion in a year, 45% more than in the previous period, when the world was not living under the scourge of the coronavirus. And, again, reality is transferred to the language, as has happened since the beginning of this crisis: confinement, pandemic, cynical, science, quarantine, bizarre, resilience, ethical or asymptomatic stand out among the first positions of the most searched words by users around the world from February 2020 to January 2021.

The upward trend is clear from the beginning of the lockdown. Already in April 2020, 100 million consultations were made, more than in any other month so far and 34% more than in February, before the lockdown.

“For the Academy, that anyone can access language resources online is a priority and we will continue working in that direction,” said Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the RAE yesterday. “During the last year, an unprecedented commitment has been made to adapt dictionaries to the digital field. The RAE is aware of the digitization of society and walks at the same pace. Not in vain, one of our main projects, LEIA (Spanish Language and Artificial Intelligence), is related to the most cutting-edge technology ”, he added.

Not everything is a pandemic among users, but it is a concern to understand a changing environment and gain the necessary linguistic tools to define it. According to the RAE, feminism, culture, philosophy, fascism, power, politics, dystopia, procrastination, love, freedom, empathy or democracy, are also among the most consulted words.

During this period, the users who have attended the Dictionary most frequently have been Spanish speakers, followed by those from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, the United States, Ecuador, Venezuela and Guatemala.