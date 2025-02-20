02/20/2025



Updated at 5:53 p.m.





The RAE and the other twenty -two language academies that make up the Asale has issued a statement to denounce the exclusion of Spanish from the website and social networks of the White House.

«The decision does not correspond to the value of a language that more than 600 million people speak today in the world and constitutes its richest cultural heritage, which treasures the work of universal writers such as Cervantes, Rubén Darío, Gabriela Mistral, Pablo Neruda , Miguel Ángel Asturias, Jorge Luis Borges, Octavio Paz, Camilo José Cela, Gabriel García Márquez or Mario Vargas Llosa, ”says the text.

Academics highlight that “Spanish is the second language of international communication, with a growing development in the economic field, teaching, cultural industries, media, translation and digital environment.” At present, the Spanish -speaking purchasing power represents 10% of world GDP, more than 24 million people learn the tongue throughout the orb and the Spanish contents of the most prominent websites exceed those expressed in French and German.

The United States is the second country with the most Spanish speakers. In fact, Spanish is the second most spoken language in that nation, after English, and is the main in the associated free state of Puerto Rico, where it shares co -officiality with English. Spanish is also the most studied foreign language and 60% of students choose Spanish as a language of preference. The country concentrates more than 8 million Spanish students, the highest national figure. The increase in bilingualism in professional sectors has had great impact on public life.









Cervantes also shows its concern

A few weeks ago, Luis García Montero, director of the Cervantes Institute, also denounced “the arrogance with which Donald Trump is treating Spanish speakers and Mexico’s authorities.” «I thought that after the support he had had of the Latin population, maybe he changed attitude. The Latin population forms a significant part of the economy. But he hasn’t changed his attitude, ”he said.