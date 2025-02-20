The RAE and another 22 language academies criticize the erase of the White House website in Spanish after arriving Trump

The Spanish Language Academies Association (ASALE), on behalf of the 23 Language Academies that compose it, has managed this Thursday its “concern” about the recent withdrawal of the website and social networks in Spanish of the house Blanca with the arrival of Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

“The decision does not correspond to the value of a language that more than 600 million people speak today in the world and constitutes its richest cultural heritage, which treasures the work of universal writers such as Cervantes, Rubén Darío, Gabriela Mistral, Pablo Neruda , Miguel Ángel Asturias, Jorge Luis Borges, Octavio Paz, Camilo José Cela, Gabriel García Márquez or Mario Vargas Llosa, ”says the statement sent to the media.

On February 5, the director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, expressed in the same line. “He has done it again,” he said then, remembering that this measure was already applied by Trump in his previous mandate.

In its statement, Asele remembers that Spanish is the second language of international communication, with a growing development in the economic field, teaching, cultural industries, media, translation and digital environment: “Currently , the Spanish -speaking purchasing power represents 10% of world GDP, more than 24 million people learn the tongue throughout the world and the Spanish contents of the most outstanding websites exceed those expressed in French and German”.

The United States of America – says La Asele – are the second country with the most Spanish speakers, a good part of them born and rooted from generations. Spanish is the second most spoken language in that nation, after English, and is the main in the associated free state of Puerto Rico, where it shares co -officiality with English. Spanish is also the most studied foreign language and 60% of students choose Spanish as a language of preference. The country concentrates more than 8 million Spanish students, the highest national figure. The increase in bilingualism in professional sectors has had great impact on public life.

La Asale, which groups 23 corporations in Latin America, the United States, Spain, Philippines and Equatorial Guinea, “celebrates and is aware of the quality of the contents and services offered by the official portal of the United States Government in Spanish and its Importance for the Spanish Spanish community. But he regrets that a resource as relevant as the Spanish website of the White House has been withdrawn, ”they add.

“The weight of the Spanish of the United States in the universal community requires stimuli that favor its development in the face of the challenges of the future. Therefore, the Asale considers it necessary to maintain and increase all the resources that reflect the social representativeness of an essential language for the country, ”concludes the statement.

The Asale is formed by:

Royal Spanish Academy

Colombian Academy of Language

Ecuadorian Academy of Language

Mexican Academy of Language

Salvadoran Academy of Language

Venezuelan Academy of Language

Chilean Language Academy

Peruvian Language Academy

Guatemalan Academy of Language

Costa Rican Academy of Language

Filipin Academy of the Spanish Language

Panamanian Language Academy

Cuban Language Academy

Paraguayan Academy of the Spanish Language

Bolivian Academy of Language

Dominican Academy of Language

Nicaraguan Academy of Language

Argentine Academy of Letters

Uruguay National Academy of Letters

Honduran Academy of Language

Puerto Rican Academy of the Spanish Language

North American Academy of the Spanish Language

Ecuatoguineana Academy of the Spanish Language