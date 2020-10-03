The Radio Sävel is a free wish concert turns 50 years old

The merit of the Tone is Free program is an interactive discussion dedicated to music.

Finland the first radio telephone wish concert proved to be such a viable concept that it is still being done. The melody is free celebrates its 50th anniversary today, Saturday, and the studio also has one of its first presenters, the 93-year-old Meri Louhos.

The program, which started as a classical music concert, has since given birth to its own The melody is free for example, folk music, jazz, and opera. Today, however, we traditionally go on the classic lines.

The original asset of the program was Yle’s extensive record archive. Today, the trump card is the telephone. Roughly all of the works can be found online, but such an interactive discussion dedicated to music is rarely available.

And this program is specifically about music, unlike, say The melody is free inspired by popularity in the launch Phone cables are singing in a wish concert.

That, too, is a tenacious institution: half a century will be celebrated in a couple of years.

The melody is free for 50 years, Radio 1 at 19.02 and the Arena.