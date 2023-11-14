The security deployment for the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez this Wednesday will be the third largest operation in the recent history of Madrid in terms of the mobilization of members of the Police Intervention Units (UIP, anti-riot), who will be the ones carrying the weight of security in these hours.

According to State security sources, the Ministry of the Interior is going to mobilize 1,600 police officers, of which around 1,400 will be riot police from eleven different provinces, although the majority of the deployment, with 504 officials from 10 different groups, will correspond to the Central Intervention Unit (UCI) based in Madrid. Basically, the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska is going to mobilize half of the riot police that it has in operation throughout Spain for the two days of the investiture of the leader of the PSOE.

Only on two occasions in the recent history of Madrid has there been a greater deployment of riot police in the city: on December 9, 2018 during the final of the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors, when the Interior deployed 30 groups of UIP (about 1,500 agents), and during the Coronation of Felipe VI on June 19, 2014, which led to the mobilization of 2,100 riot police.

As officials from the Ministry of the Interior recalled today, a thousand riot police were assigned to Mariano Rajoy’s inauguration in October 2016. This Tuesday, Grande-Marlaska’s office provided figures to “contextualize” the deployment of the investiture, fundamentally comparing it with recent high-risk matches, which have mobilized up to 1,700 police officers (such as the Real Madrid-Braga match on December 8). November), although the number of riot police was much smaller than that intended to safeguard security during this Wednesday and Thursday.

The epicenter of the security deployment will be the Cortes neighborhood, armored since Monday by dozens of national police, who demand identification to enter or leave all properties in the area. Members of the Information Services and other units, as various sources have confirmed to this newspaper, have gone door to door asking for information about neighbors and tenants and also looking for places to station snipers.

“Surround Congress”



The great fear of the information services of the National Police is that the tense social situation due to the amnesty will lead to a crowd ‘sieging’ Parliament during the two days of investiture, unlike the large Podemos meetings. a decade ago to surround the Palacio de la Carrera de San Jerónimo, during these days there will be plenary sessions and the safety of the 350 deputies and the hundreds of workers of the Cortes must be guaranteed.

Herqles, an ultra youth group that is energizing a good part of the protests these days, has already called through its networks for a “Surround the Congress” protest for Wednesday and Thursday under the motto “permanent mobilization, let them sleep in Congress ».

Furthermore, in recent years, calls on networks by well-known far-right activists and radical groups have been monitored very intensively. However, at the moment the experts from the General Information Commissioner’s Office are not very clear about what type and size of protests are being prepared around the Congress or at other strategic points in Madrid, especially in the vicinity of the national headquarters of the PSOE. , on Ferraz Street in Madrid, which in the last ten days has become a permanent scene of mobilizations of the PSOE agreement with the Catalan independentists for the amnesty of the causes of the process in exchange for the votes essential for Sánchez’s investiture.