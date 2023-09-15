The Radicali group intervenes in the case of Oleg Osipova, a pro-Putin supporter, and her husband Luca Pedetti, consultant to the Ministry of Defence, participant in NATO tenders and conferences. The radicals raise the issue by quoting La Stampa and the piece entitled Russian shadows in Italy, a new Osipova case emerges for her defense consultant husband and Bornask that Copasir intervene now.

«Thanks to the work of journalists Jacopo Iacoboni and Alice Castagneri, the “Osipova case” has become the “Osipova + husband case”» write the Italian radicals. And they point out, reconstructing the entire story: «We are no longer just faced with an Italian/Russian lady – daughter of Oleg Osipov (member of the Putin nomenklatura), notoriously pro-Putin, who had contacts with Andrea Palmeri, a fascist exponent wanted by the Italian judiciary, which has been fighting in Donbas since 2014 against the Ukrainian army – which will begin working at the Senate of the Republic from November 1st”. And in fact, the Radicals write, «it turned out that Osipova is married to Luca Pedetti, consultant of the Ministry of Defense, participant in NATO tenders and conferences and who worked in Leonardo for both Defense and NATO orders. Former senator Paola Binetti, president of the Senate competition commission, declared that everything is in order, that Mrs. Osipova has all the skills to do her job well in the Senate. Perhaps Senator Binetti did not understand that what is at stake is not Osipova’s skills but the security of the state. The rights acquired by those who win a public competition are sacrosanct but there are also legitimate concerns linked to the general interests not only of Italy but also of the European Union and NATO. Concerns, among other things, already expressed publicly by the Ukrainian embassy in Italy.” Hence the request for the intervention of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir) «to verify whether the future presence of Irina Osipova in the offices of the Senate of the Republic is compatible with the need to protect security, not only national security». The note, signed by Massimiliano Iervolino-Secretary of Radicali Italiani-Igor Boni-President of Radicali Italiani-Giulio Manfredi-Radical Italiani Council.