There is no quiet day in Colombia and the nights are a nightmare. Chaos has settled in important cities in the country of García Márquez. Late on Tuesday (early this Wednesday in Spain), some areas of cold Bogotá, the capital, turned into hell. The riots left 91 injured (72 civilians and 19 policemen). In addition, 25 police stations suffered serious attacks and in one of them more than 10 agents were attacked, locked up and tried to burn alive, according to the mayor, Claudia López.

The president, Iván Duque, is already studying the possibility of decreeing a state of exception in Colombia in the face of a totally uncontrolled situation. Similarly, it offered a reward of 10 million pesos (about 2,100 euros) for information on the perpetrators of the vandalism. Some sources even assure that the postponement of the May 2022 elections would be on the president’s mind.

While thousands of Colombians took to the streets again on Wednesday at the beginning of the second “national strike” against the Government, the international community said it was “alarmed” by the excessive use of force by the Police. The spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Marta Hurtado, lamented scenes such as those observed Tuesday night, “when some agents opened fire on protesters in Cali, killing and wounding several.”

“What a painful night,” wrote the mayor of Bogotá on social media, recalling the bloody events of the previous morning in her city. “We had a brutal escalation. The violence must stop. We must regain calm deliberation, “he added. In an attempt to calm things down, he pointed out that “destroying the city cannot be a cause.” “The more clashes and tensions there are due to vandalism, the more risk we have of abuses or more people being injured. I beg you to stop. We have been there for eight days. In a miraculous way we have managed that there is not one dead until now. But every day there are more injured, more tensions. Everything is inadmissible. Let’s stop, please, ”he insisted.

Anonymous cyberattack



Colombians initially feared that Tuesday night would be hotter in Cali, but the violence surprised Bogotans, who had only been affected by the massive mobilization of truckers. Cali recorded sniper fire and several expulsions in one of the rural areas. Since April 28, according to the authorities, seven protesters have died, all very young. However, human rights organizations assure that the figure is higher than a dozen victims. The Attorney General’s Office, in fact, raised this Wednesday to 24 those who died in the country due to the protests and assured that in 11 of the cases the Police are the alleged perpetrators.

Tuesday night was also effective for the group of hackers Anonymous, which claimed responsibility for the attack on the websites of the Army, the Senate and the Presidency. The sabotage of the Police included the hearing of the orders they gave live and was heard by many Internet users. In a statement, the group argued its intervention “in the face of the systematic violation of human rights that is taking place in Cali.”

In its editorial this Wednesday, the newspaper with the highest circulation in Colombia, ‘El Tiempo’, asked citizens for dialogue and good sense, but centered its main argument on the fact that the important thing was to “stop the violence in the streets, the deaths, the abuse of authority and vandalism ”.