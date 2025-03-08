03/08/2025



Updated at 06: 14h.





It is undeniable that talking about María Pombo It is talking about success. She is considered the queen mother of the ‘influencers’, with permission from Dulceida, which is the only one with which the title would be played. But even someone like her, must adapt to timesreinvent and not stagnate, then, although it seems that everything conquered has it, the truth is that the new generations have been stomping, and she knows it.

He knows it and is already acting accordingly. In fact, many changes that may seem insignificant are already public, but that together they mean a lot. Already Almost two years ago Maria made the decision to leave ‘I’m Olivia’the representation agency that until then supported it. He changed it for ‘Vertical’, of which in addition to represented he is a founding partner with the pilot Marc Márquez and Jaime Recasens.

This step took it after having founded two clothing brands, Tipi Tent and Name The Brandthe first one with her sister Marta and ex -husband of her, and has also invested in hospitality, in the restaurant and ‘delivery’ La Martinuca. Which involves their participation as a businesswoman in four companies.

And everything was managed while another great project was forged that has already come to an end: the recording of ‘Pombo’, the documentary that she with her whole family has recorded the last years for Amazon Prime and that after four seasons she has now touched her end. Next to the team has traveled, he celebrated a ‘Baby Shower’, two birthdays, the birth of his second daughter, Your couple therapy With Pablo Castellano, his problems to speak in public … and endless more aspects of his day to day that he previously had through social networks. Having to reserve content for the documentary cameras, which he published for his followers inevitably changed.









María Pombo and her husband, Pablo Castellano



Gtres





And now it has happened just the opposite. After four seasons, the television adventure has come to an end and, for different reasons, María has made the decision of seize two of its four companiesspecifically the two fashion firms. Now his efforts are focused only on Martinuca, where he is simply a shareholder, it is not who is responsible for management at all. But especially in ‘Vertical’, which is his great project. But the biggest change has been seen in their networks, in them Maria has returned to Share much more contentmore familiar moments, again we often see their ‘outfits’ and their plans, something that little by little had moved.

And besides has returned to YouTubewhich was the place where one day began to create content without being able to imagine that it would take it where it is today. In fact, there are many ‘influencer’ that in recent months have once again used this platform because its monetization is much simpler than in other networks such as Instagram or Tiktok. But in addition to economic reasons, for Maria supposes Continue in some way with the documentarywhich is a project that had approached his audience a lot and that is a connection that he does not want to lose.

So it is clear that Maria, for now, will not be disconnected from her most public role. For a long time, it was thought, because she herself raised it, that the fact of investing in companies was the way to be able to get discounted little Because although it seems to have a lot of self -confidence after the screen of your mobile, It has a very bad time when you have to face a camerato the press or to speak in public. A weakness that no longer hides the one that has had to face on numerous occasions.

María Pombo could be preparing a hair -related business



Gtres





But all these changes make it clear that the decision is finally another, that their image, his family and his day to day will continue to be the center of its content and its main source of income. And so It does not mean that its most entrepreneurial part no longer existsonly that it will not be the center of its chores. But there are who has already detected clues in their content that would indicate that he could be considering invest in something related to hairalthough it is unknown if it deals with products, if it is a hairdressing center. The truth is that it is something that does not stop naming and that has sown doubt and hope in its most faithful followers.

Be that what is undeniable is that Maria is still an upward brand. Especially because knows very well what tools it touches Use at every moment, and what your audience expects from it. And that translates into success.