87% of Spaniards have no doubt about covid vaccines. The remaining 13% show some reluctance, but the most “radical”, those who position themselves on the smallest scale of trust and refuse to put it on, have decreased: in July of last year they were 33% of the reluctant and have gone on to be only 4% in May, according to the latest study on the evolution of social perception of covid carried out by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (Fecyt), dependent on the Ministry of Science. Josep Lobera, professor of Sociology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, has advanced these data, arrived last weekend and still unpublished, during the presentation of the tenth Survey of Social Perception of Science, a broader study, also of Fecyt and of which Lobera is scientific co-director.

More information

Last summer, when vaccination had not yet begun in Spain, a third of the population showed their misgivings, mainly due to their refusal to be the first and because they considered that the rapidity in the development of the doses generated insecurity. “From the images of vaccination in the United Kingdom”, as Lobera explains, the number of “radical reluctants” fell in January and only nine out of a hundred suspicious were totally against immunization. The May data, which is pending publication, but has been advanced by Lobera, show that now only four out of 100 people who are cautious about vaccines respond that they would not get them in any way.

“We continue to be in a volatile situation,” warns Lobera. Any incidence of adverse effects or the controversy about double vaccination with different brands can change the perception. However, the trend in Spanish confidence about vaccines is still very high, as shown by the fact that 87 out of 100 Spaniards have been immunized or will do so without any doubt.

84% believe that climate change is very or quite serious. Respondents admit that the way they consume is behind this phenomenon and half have changed their habits

The progress of the data has been framed in the presentation of the results of the latest Survey of Social Perception of Science, prepared from 7,953 interviews distributed in each autonomous community on people over 15 years of age and with five or more years of residence in Spain.

The study shows that science is a matter of interest to 14% of the population, at similar levels to the economy (16%), education (15%) and the environment (10%). Among the most important issues, climate change stands out: 84% believe it is very or quite serious, respondents admit that the way they consume is behind this phenomenon and half have changed their habits. 47% have participated in some form of protest and 20% have signed in favor of actions to alleviate global warming.

“We see concern and half say they have stopped buying certain products for ethical or ecological reasons,” says Lobera. The Minister of Science, Pedro Duque, who has participated in the presentation of the study, joins the 45% who believe that climate change is solved a lot or a lot with science and technology.

49% of those surveyed believe that experimentation with animals for medical purposes has many or many benefits compared to 41% who consider that it has the same categories of risks

A question on animal testing for medical purposes has also been included for the first time. 49% of those surveyed believe that it has many or many benefits compared to 41% who consider that it has the same categories of risks.

An outstanding aspect of the survey is the evolution of the perception of pseudotherapies without scientific evidence. Although one in six Spaniards (17%) still says they trust the beneficial effects of homeopathy, this proportion is eight percentage points lower than that registered two years ago. 11% still trust him reiki (laying on of hands to channel energy), five percentage points less than two years ago.

Confidence in pseudo-therapies decreases, but their use rises

Josep Lobera also qualifies this data. “Confidence goes down, but the people who claim to have used them go up.” The increase is registered in those who use pseudotherapies as a complementary and not a substitute method. The highest use is for pain (49%) and stress or anxiety (20%). However, 1% report having avoided medical cancer treatments and resorted to unscientific methods.

For Duque, “the most important thing is that there are no more people who are going to substitute the antibiotic for the ‘healthy cure.” “But it is worrying,” he adds, “that 1% of people have been tricked into believing that they can cure a serious ailment with something without scientific evidence. They are few, but you have to keep working ”.

The most important thing is that there are no more people who are going to substitute the antibiotic for the ‘healthy cure’. But it is worrying that 1% of people have been deceived into believing that they can cure a serious ailment with something without scientific evidence Pedro Duque, Minister of Science

Regarding Spanish spending on science, Rosa Capeáns, director of Scientific Culture and Innovation at Fecyt, highlights that “66% of those surveyed believe that Spain is further behind the European average” in terms of scientific investment, a gap that 85% believe that the Government should correct. However, to the question if they would be willing to make an altruistic contribution to science, only 27% of those surveyed answered affirmatively while 31% said they want to, but cannot, and 31% strongly reject this possibility.

Duque laments the lack of tradition in Spain of channels of disinterested investment in science, as opposed to what happens in the United States, where some institutions collect up to one billion. In this sense, the minister has wondered why there is no box in the income statement for science, as there is for the Church or other entities of social interest. The Government representative emphasizes that, despite financing difficulties, “the quality of Spanish scientific production is very comparable to that of the rest of Europe.” “With a new financing, which will arrive soon, we will be able to turn it around”, he assures.

Spanish space agency

In relation to public investments, Duque has referred to the Spanish space agency announced by the director of the Cabinet of the President of the Government and secretary of the National Security Council, Iván Redondo: “At this moment the circumstances have changed. I have always said that it would be useful in the event that there were several sources of financing that would have to be coordinated. Right now, we are there. It’s going to increase funding and it would make sense. We were already putting it in documents since the beginning of the year. We will create a roadmap with minimal disruption to public accounts. Then we will get into the debate on the structure. The moment is positive after 20 years. As the activity increases and there are national projects in the making, it is time to consider the agency ”.

The Spanish Association of Defense, Security, Aeronautics and Space Technology Companies (TEDAE), the main entity in this industry, has supported the creation of the agency, which it has considered “an aspiration of the sector as always” and which was explicitly included in 2019 in the Sectorial Agenda of the Spanish Space Industry.

The businessmen defend that it is not only an emblematic action, but also a strategic one: “Space corresponds to a State policy that would symbolize the Spanish space agency. In addition, this would facilitate the definition and implementation of a true national policy and the management and defense of national and industrial interests, which are developed in a complex, competitive and very demanding international environment that includes a good number of international organizations and agencies ”. “The Spanish space agency would provide greater coherence to external dialogue and the action of all public administrations in space matters”, they argue.

TEDAE recalls that France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and Romania have agency models appropriate to the industrial capacity, political strategy and investment potential of each country.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.