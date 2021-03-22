The Electoral Board of the Radical Civic Union of the Province of Buenos Aires published the results of the internal election held on Sunday to renew the authorities and confirmed that Maximiliano Abad is the new president of the party.

Through a statement, they specified that the list Go ahead Buenos Aires, made up of Abad and Érica Revilla, was imposed by 52% (60,185 votes), before Radical prominence, made up of Gustavo Posse and Danya Tavella, who got 48% (55,573 votes).

The letter also clarifies that there are complaints about irregularities “with factual support” in the election, “particularly the case of the Moreno district”, which should be analyzed.

But he remarks that “regardless of the way and the sense in which such objections are finally resolved, in no way allow to reverse the final resultAnd so he communicates the triumph of Adelante Buenos Aires.

In the radical internal Buenos Aires a key battle was played between Facundo Manes and Martín Lousteau, who were behind the two lists that disputed the election.

The neuroscientist claimed a key victory over the Buenos Aires senator, with his sights set on eventual candidacies towards 2023.

The winner Abad, head of the block of provincial deputies of the opposition coalition, maintains a “friendly” position to agree within Juntos con el Cambio with the PRO, the Civic Coalition and the Peronist leg.

“In this election we did not defeat anyone. We managed to elect a party leadership that will convene for the unity of radicalism, sustain the unity of our opposition coalition“, said Abad on Crónica TV.

He remarked that his objective will be “work so that there is a president and a radical governor in the year 2023”. And he spoke of expanding the coalition to contest the presidential elections.

In the City, Emiliano Yacobitti, backed by the historic Enrique “Coti” Nosiglia, prevailed with his list in commune 1 (Retiro-Centro) and was left with a majority of delegates to name the successor of Guillermo de Maya.

Last Sunday, in Córdoba, the list promoted by Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre prevailed in the partisan arm wrestling. The head of the bloc in Deputies, together with the governor of Jujuy and Luis Naidenoff, head of the Senate bench, make up the wing with the most weight within the UCR.

AFG