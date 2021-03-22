Although a day passed after the closing of the vote, the internal election of the Buenos Aires radicalism is still hot. This Monday afternoon, the minority of the party Electoral Board, formed by leaders who support the candidacy of Gustavo Posse, published a statement in which they considered “inappropriate and arbitrary” the text released by the majority of the Board, which on Monday stated that the victory of Maximiliano Abad it is already irreversible, despite the fact that the dispute in one municipality remains to be resolved.

According to the minority, the statement that gave Abad victory “is inappropriate, given that it was issued when The deadlines for the provisional scrutiny have not yet expired, when no member of this minority has seen a single tally sheet, they have not been exhibited to us, nor have we been summoned to perform and witness that fallacious provisional scrutiny that they publish, highlighting that the terms have not expired. “

Alexia Carusso, vice president of the Board and Alejandro Magnetti, member, sign the text, which considers that “no meeting of the Electoral Board has been held” after the election.

“Reason for which it is overwhelming, arbitrary and inaccurate to issue such a statement, granting itself the power to communicate a result on behalf of the Provincial Electoral Board, giving the winner to one of the participating lists, showing its partiality and absolute lack of transparency,” concludes the text.

This noon, the Electoral Board of the UCR published a text with the official statement in which they specified that the list Go ahead Buenos Aires, made up of Abad and Érica Revilla, prevailed by 52% (60,185 votes), before Radical prominence, made up of Gustavo Posse and Danya Tavella, who got 48% (55,573 votes).

That letter also clarifies that there are complaints about irregularities “with factual support” in the election, “particularly the case of the Moreno district”, which should be analyzed.

But he remarks that “regardless of the way and the sense in which such objections are finally resolved, they in no way allow the final result to be reversed.” And so he communicates the triumph of Adelante Buenos Aires.