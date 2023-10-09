‘The Thousand and One Nights’ is one of the most remembered Turkish novels in Peru, which premiered on our country’s television in 2015 and captivated the audience with the dramatic story of Onur and Scheherazade. This production from the Eurasian country was starred by the actors Halit Ergenç and Bergüzar Korelwho took the romance beyond fiction and got married in real life in 2009. Currently, they are still together and have three children.

However, in the next note, we will tell you what happened to the actress who played Scheherazade, Bergüzar Korel, and what she looks like now, since she has had a radical change of look.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Fatmagül’: what happened to Beren Saat, the iconic protagonist of the novel, and what does she look like now?

What happened to Bergüzar Korel after ‘One Thousand and One Nights’?

The protagonists of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ got married in 2009. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

After the great success of the novel ‘Arabian Nights’Bergüzar Korel, known for her role as Scheherazade, chose to retire from acting in 2019 after becoming pregnant for the third time, after her participation in the series ‘You are my homeland’ and ‘One love, two lives’.

However, to the joy of her followers, the actress recently announced that she will return as the protagonist in a series titled ‘Knot’, a police thriller that will premiere in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video Turkey. “It’s time to tell all the secrets. We inform you from the set of the first Amazon original local police thriller series ‘Knot’, filming is in full swing! We look forward to meeting you all in 2024!”, the statement says shared on his Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Everything for my daughter’: what happened to Beren Gökyıldız, the actress who played Oyku in the Turkish novel?

Bergüzar Korel, Scheherazade from ‘One Thousand and One Nights’, returns to acting. Photo: Bergüzar Korel’s Instagram

What does Bergüzar Korel do currently?

Although he took time away from acting, Bergüzar Korel (Sheherazade) dedicated herself to modeling and has filmed different commercials for various companies and magazines in Turkey. During that time away from television, she was also fully involved in raising her three small children.

#radical #change #Bergüzar #Korel #played #Scheherazade #Thousand #Nights