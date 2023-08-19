It was like a bucket of cold water! After confirming the premiere of the film susy diaz In Peruvian cinema, many moviegoers are waiting to learn a little more about this feature film that will feature the former congresswoman who, as we remember, walked the streets of Lima during her electoral campaign handing out condoms with the number 13 drawn on them. on the lower back of his body.

‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’This is how the SYN Entertainment film was named, whose members presented the official poster and confirmed the premiere of the former vedette’s film for this year. The Peruvian comedy, which will surely cause more than one laugh, is inspired by the life of the beloved media character: susy diaz. However, the question that many people were asking is the following: Who will play Susana Díaz?

The radical change of Alicia Mercado, the new Susy Díaz

The film comedy is directed by Liliana Álvarez and produced by Ibeth Pilco. The protagonist of ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ will be the actress Alicia Mercado, who told the media that she had to undergo a radical makeover in order to become the composer of the song ‘Shake your head or get stiff’ . The tape seeks to transport the public to when Susana Díaz was 29 years old and she stirred up Peruvian politics by having the majority of the popular vote as a congresswoman in the country.

At first, you couldn’t get Susy Diaz’s hair color. However, Alicia Mercado accepted all the changes that she was going to make in order to feel like the real ex-congresswoman. “The change from her to her character has been radical because there were no wigs the color of her hair. I wanted to get into the character’s skin and, well, I accepted all the changes that had to be made to feel like Susy Díaz,” said the actress.

When does ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ premiere?

‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ opens on October 26 in all movie theaters nationwide. It is a comedy that is expected to win over viewers and fans of the famous Peruvian artist, who has been in force in the show for more than thirty years and continues to get more than one laugh with her ingenious diets and songs, such as ‘La trompeta ‘, and, now, in the TikTok application, in which he has more than a million followers.

Official trailer for ‘Susy, a star in Congress’

