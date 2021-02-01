As expected, AMD is already preparing to launch its next generation of mid-range graphics cards based on its RDNA 2 architecture, with the arrival of the new RX 6700 XT and RX 6700, based on an interior version of the current Navi 21.

Today, thanks to Andreas Schilling’s twitter post (from HardwareLuxx), we got some data on the older model of these new GPUs, including the new series logo (in line with the usual company image) and the first details of its capabilities.

So the new Radeon RX 6700 XT is built to compete against NVIDIA’s GA104 and GA106 GPU SKUs, designed for 1440p gaming, with a VRAM configuration of 12GB of GDDR6 memory more than enough to amply cover the types of workloads for which it is intended. The memory communicates via a 192-bit bus, and will have a GPU Navi 22 configured for 40 CU in total, with a maximum of 2560 cores.

Also note that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will present the Navi 22 XT variant compared to the Navi 22 XL architecture of the Radeon RX 6700, which is possibly presented under lower CU and TDP values. In this way, the RX 6000 family would be arranged in the following way, as shown in the comparison of VideoCardz:

Unfortunately, at the moment it has not been shared no additional details about your possible starting price, although as sources close to the company say, we could expect the official announcement of the Radeon RX 6700 XT sometime in the first half of this year, even pointing to a date within this first trimester.

However, with the current times of graphics shortages, advertisement and availability are less and less hand in hand. And we can only hope that AMD manages to remove a greater number of these new GPUs, thus avoiding a new stock break.