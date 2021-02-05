AMD continues to work to expand its graphics card portfolio, and The Radeon RX 6600 XT will be one of the most important releases from the Sunnyvale giant, as it will target the mid-range, one of the busiest tiers within the general consumer graphics card industry.

Until now we have been talking mainly about the Radeon RX 6700 XT, a graphics card that will have its own configuration of what we can consider as medium-high range, and that will compete with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a graphics card that, as we saw in our review, outperforms the RTX 2080 Super. Along with this, we will also see a Radeon RX 6700, which will have a considerable cut at the level of CUs (computing units), and that It will compete with the RTX 3060.

Everything we have seen in the previous paragraph helps us to better contextualize the information that VideoCardz has shared on the Radeon RX 6600 XT, a graphics card that, as we have said, will position directly in the mid-range, and that could reach in two different versions, one equipped with 6 GB of graphics memory and another with 12 GB. The Radeon RX 6700, which will rank one notch above the Radeon RX 6600 XT, will also be available in 6GB and 12GB configurations, according to various trusted sources.

Offering different graphics memory configurations within the same graphics card model is not something new, we already saw it, for example, in the Radeon RX 470-570 and 480-580, which had 4 GB and 8 GB versions, and also in the GTX 1060, which had 3 GB and 6 GB versions. It is a strategy focused on diversification, and on offer the user solutions with prices and benefits better adjusted to their needs within the same range or line of products.

Possible specifications of the Radeon RX 6600 XT

Navi 22 core (rumored to be manufactured in Samsung’s 8nm process).

RDNA architecture 2.

2,048 shaders at 2.3-2.4 GHz.

32 units to speed up ray tracing.

128 texturing units.

48 raster units.

192-bit bus.

6GB-12GB of GDDR6 memory (at 14 GHz or 16 GHz, not yet specified).

If these specifications are confirmed, the Radeon RX 6600 XT could be more or less at the level of a Radeon RX 5700. Its price has not been confirmed, but should be in the range of 200 euros in its base configuration with 6 GB of graphics memory. The versions with 12 GB of memory could be around 229 and 249 euros.

What graphics cards will the Radeon RX 6600 XT compete with?

Since the Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 would face the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 respectively, that Radeon RX 6600 XT would compete directly. with a possible RTX 3050 Ti.

We do not know if AMD prepares a Radeon RX 6600, or if it will choose to make the jump directly to the series Radeon RX 6500, but we are totally sure that the latter will eventually reach the market, and that it will position itself in the range of 150 euros, approximately.

No information has been leaked yet on the possible specifications of the Radeon RX 6500, but looking at the possible features of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, and pulling from intuition, I think I could count on 1,280 shaders, 20 units to accelerate ray tracing, 80 units of texturing, 32 units of rasterization, 128-bit bus and 4 GB of GDDR6.

Cover image: Reddit.

