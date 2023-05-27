The Rada urged to officially call Georgia Sakartvelo for rapprochement with Tbilisi

The Verkhovna Rada called for getting rid of the “Russified” name of Georgia in order to bring Kyiv and Tbilisi closer together. This is reported RIA News with reference to the relevant bill.

According to the authors of the initiative, Georgia should be officially renamed Sakartvelo. “Accordingly, the Georgian people (Georgians) are called Kartvels,” follows from the explanatory note. Such a step will help strengthen relations between Ukraine and Georgia, as well as save the country from the “Russified” name, the Rada explained.

In early 2021, the Lithuanian authorities officially renamed Georgia Sakartvelo. “At the moment, Sakartvelo (in Lithuanian Sakartvelas) is the official name,” said Audris Antanaitis, chairman of the State Commission for the Lithuanian Language.

The Latvian authorities refused to officially rename Georgia following the example of Lithuania. Experts reported that the word Gruzija has existed in the Latvian language for at least 130 years.