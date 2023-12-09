Rada Deputy Kostenko: Limited fit soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are sent to attack aircraft

Limited fit conscripts fill up the assault units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. About this in. Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko spoke with the NTA YouTube channel.

According to him, military registration and enlistment offices send limited-fit soldiers to headquarters and rear positions, but on-site commanders often use such conscripts to perform combat missions.

According to Kostenko, what is happening is negatively affecting the influx of volunteers into the ranks of the armed forces.