The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a submission about the dismissal of Maxim Stepanov from the post of Minister of Health of the country. This was announced on Friday, May 14, by the press secretary of the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Olga Tuniy.

“I officially inform that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a submission from the Prime Minister of Ukraine on the resignation of Health Minister Maxim Stepanov,” she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier it became known that the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Igor Petrashko and Minister of Infrastructure of the country Vladislav Krykliy wrote letters of resignation.

At the same time, it was reported that the head of the Ministry of Health, Maxim Stepanov, refused to write a statement of his own free will. It was noted that the Servant of the People faction in the parliament plans to consider the issue on it on May 17.

At the end of April it became known that the Verkhovna Rada had appointed German Galushchenko the country’s energy minister.

Stepanov was appointed to the post of Minister of Health on March 30, 2020, when 246 People’s Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada voted for his candidacy. Earlier, since January 2017, he served as chairman of the Odessa Regional State Administration, was dismissed on April 6, 2019.

In 1998 he graduated from the Donetsk National Medical University. M. Gorky with a degree in General Medicine. In 2004 he graduated from the Kiev National Economic University with a degree in International Economics.