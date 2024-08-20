Rada Deputy Kostenko: The Ukrainian Armed Forces were sent to the Kursk region due to the disaster in the DPR

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were sent to the Kursk region, as they would not be enough to improve the catastrophic situation in Donbas. This statement was made by the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko, reports RIA Novosti.

“Looking at the military maps, it would be very difficult for the forces that we are using here, in the northern direction, in Kursk, it would be difficult to seize the initiative anywhere,” Kostenko said.

According to him, the command of the Ukrainian army understood that the situation in Donbass was bordering on disaster, and that the situation could not be changed due to a lack of reserves and ammunition.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla predicted the loss of the Kharkiv region by Ukraine, stating that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are giving up Donetsk. According to her, the transfer of Pokrovsk and Toretsk under the control of the Russian army is a matter of the near future, and beyond these cities there are roads to Pavlograd and Kramatorsk with access to the Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, where Ukraine has no fortifications.