The deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the faction “Opposition Platform – For Life” Vadim Rabinovich described the death of Ukraine with a quote from a poem by Taras Shevchenko. His speech was published on the official website party.

The politician said that the current government in Kiev “is at war with its own people.” The MP cited high fuel tariffs as an example, as well as problems in the fight against COVID-19.

According to Rabinovich, in Ukraine there is a “shocking picture in all industries and areas.” “I’ll tell you how it all started: the so-called“ prosperity ”of Ukraine,” the deputy said, recalling the words of the country’s first president, Leonid Kravchuk, that Ukraine will become the richest country in Europe, the second France.

Rabinovich believes that after a harsh statement, the authorities can initiate a criminal case against him, but recalled that it belongs to Shevchenko.

Earlier, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Nadezhda Savchenko, predicted that after the rule of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the country will face a period of “ruins and pogroms.” According to Savchenko, the era of “stagnation” in the field of infrastructure in the country has not gone anywhere. She stated that the country is undergoing a “complete collapse.”