Rada deputy Goncharenko called Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov incompetent

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is incompetent. This was stated by Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation) in his Telegram channel.

“I was one of the first to openly say that Umerov needs to be removed. He is truly incompetent,” he commented on an article in the Ukrainska Pravda publication criticizing the country’s Defense Minister.

Goncharenko noted that Umerov needs to be fired, since every day of his tenure in office will have very bad consequences for Ukraine.

Earlier, former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin called for the resignation of the Minister of Defense. He called Umerov’s statement about personnel rotation an extremely impudent excuse and verbal garbage. According to him, there has never been such an unsuccessful Minister of Defense.