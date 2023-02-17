The idea to cancel the celebration in Ukraine of the Day of Victory over Nazism could come only to those who are upset by his defeat. This was stated by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Maxim Buzhansky in Telegram on Friday, February 17th.

“The idea to cancel Victory Day over Nazism as a holiday can only come to those who are a little upset by the defeat of Nazism. I categorically see no other motives,” he wrote.

He noted that this bill has no chance either for consideration or for adoption. R.T.

Buzhansky also called the proposal to cancel the celebration on March 8 a marginal initiative, noting that this is “a recognition that there are no other initiatives.”

The day before on website President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, an electronic petition has appeared demanding that the celebration of Victory Day on May 9 be kept as a public holiday. NSN.

The authors of the petition stressed that the generation of veterans, home front workers and victims of concentration camps is gone, leaving only the memory of them and their exploits. In this regard, they demanded that May 9 be considered an official holiday and non-working day in Ukraine.

On February 14, Zelensky’s website appeared petition against the cancellation of the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8. Its author noted that this day is celebrated all over the world, including in the European Union. Also, in her opinion, the abolition of the holiday will mean the suppression of women’s rights and the promotion of sexism.

Earlier, on February 13, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposed to cancel the celebration of March 8, Labor Day and Victory Day, the TV channel reports.360“. Instead of March 8, the document proposes to establish February 25, the birthday of the poetess Lesya Ukrainka, as a new public holiday and an official day off – Ukrainian Women’s Day. In addition, the deputies proposed to make March 9 a day off – the birthday of Taras Shevchenko.

The Ukrainian authorities continue their policy of breaking ties with Russia and abandoning a common history. Back in 2014, the celebration of Defender of the Fatherland Day on February 23 was canceled in the country.