Rada deputy Bezugla noted the poor training of mobilized Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya on her Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) spoke about her communication with mobilized fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) sent to the Pokrovsk direction, and complained about their poor training.

“Last week I spoke with mobilized soldiers who, after training, arrived in the Pokrovsk direction: these are mostly middle-aged people, mainly those who were unable to ‘decide’,” she said.

According to the politician, most of the mobilized troops have learned nothing in 45 days of training. Bezuglaya emphasized that, given this fact, the plans of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky to increase the period of basic training for mobilized troops look cynical.

