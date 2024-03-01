People's Deputy Yurchyshyn: Telegram ignored requests to block Russian channels

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn explained in a statement about a possible ban on Telegram in Ukraine. The people's deputy complained that the management of the messenger refused to block Russian channels, reports Telegram-channel “Country Politics”.

“Telegram works as a main source of misinformation (…) [Мессенджеру предложили] cooperate with the Ukrainian government to reduce the penetration of Russian propaganda into Ukraine (…) [Основатель Telegram Павел] Durov in fact ignored this appeal,” said the people’s deputy.

He noted that the potential blocking of the messenger cannot be considered a violation of freedom of speech, and compared the situation with the ban in Ukraine on the Russian social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Earlier, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) announced the impossibility of banning Telegram in the country. According to the head of the Center for Combating Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, Andrei Kovalenko, the issue of blocking the messenger is not on the agenda now.