Rada MP Dubinsky: Zelensky tried to be Biden’s VIP campaigner in the US

Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky assessed the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States. He commented on the politician’s trip in his Telegram-channel.

“Zelensky tried to be Biden’s VIP agitator… it didn’t benefit anyone, especially Ukraine,” Dubinsky noted.

Earlier, the Rada deputy said that Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to the United States looked like a fiasco. He expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian authorities understand that their proposals are of no interest to the American leadership, but they expect that they will support them out of fear for their international prestige.

Before this, Dubinsky pointed out Zelensky’s rudeness during his visit to the United States and emphasized that this trip makes him doubt the politician’s adequacy.