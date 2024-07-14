Rada deputy stated that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky does not believe in Ukraine’s victory

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezugla published a post on a social network in which she accused the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky of not believing in victory. This was reported on Sunday, July 14, by RIA News.

Bezuglaya stated that a number of sources confirmed to her that Syrsky was ready not only to sign a ceasefire, but even to consider options for capitulation. She criticized Syrsky’s decisions to rotate a number of units participating in combat operations, despite the objections of commanders. The Rada deputy directly named Syrsky as the culprit of the breakthrough in Toretsk and New York in the DPR.

On July 11, Bezuglaya stated that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov does not know the needs of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) and does not control the situation in the army