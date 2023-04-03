The temple of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Holy Intercession Cathedral in the city of Khmelnitsky, after re-registration, will pass to the schismatic structure “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” (OCU), Yevheniya Kravchuk, a deputy of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada, said on April 2 on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

“There is a legal procedure – the collection of community signatures. This temple in Khmelnitsky, after certain re-registration procedures, will be transferred to the Ukrainian church (schismatic OCU. – Ed.), Signatures have been collected for this. It’s good that it was done quickly enough, ”she said.

The Verkhovna Rada will be forced to provide for a greater simplification of the re-registration procedure in case of obstacles to the transition.

Earlier that day, a crowd of people wearing balaclavas tried to enter the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to preliminary data, the police prevented them from entering the monastery.

In addition, on April 2, the information and educational department of the UOC reported that a man dressed in a military uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) attacked a priest in the church of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Holy Intercession Cathedral in the city of Khmelnitsky. He was reported to have poured water on and damaged the sacred gospel in the presence of over 100 parishioners.

On the eve of April 1, opponents of the UOC staged dances around a worshiper praying on her knees at the entrance to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

On the same day, it became known that the rector of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, was placed under house arrest for two months and was forbidden to communicate with believers. The SBU charges him with cooperation with Russia and inciting inter-religious hatred, he was also told that he “cursed the president.”

The governor of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra will serve house arrest at the place of residence in the village of Voronkov, Boryspil district, Kyiv region. In addition, an electronic bracelet will be put on him. Metropolitan Pavel himself called the decision of the Shevchenkovsky District Court of Kyiv on his house arrest a political order. According to him, in the house where he will serve his arrest, there is no heat, water supply and communications.

Prior to this, on March 10, a warning was published on the website of the monastery signed by acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra” Alexander Rudnik that the monks of the Lavra must leave the monastery before March 29, 2023.

Later, on March 23, the UOC appealed to believers with an appeal to defend the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by all legal means. The monastery was cordoned off by the Ukrainian police.