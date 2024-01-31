Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) said that the new draft law on mobilization does not specify service limits, and therefore the politician intends to submit an alternative bill. He wrote about this on January 31 in his Telegram channel.

“They talked about demobilization, but no clear terms of service were prescribed. They stated that this would be possible someday, probably, as time permits. You understand that there will be no demobilization in 36 months,” he expressed his opinion.

According to Goncharenko, due to the lack of deadlines for military service, the authorities will have problems with mobilization.

“People will simply understand that this is not honorable service, but slavery,” he continued.

The deputy emphasized that he would not vote for the document, but would prepare an alternative one.

A new bill on mobilization in Ukraine was introduced to the Verkhovna Rada the day before. It provides for the entry of electronic summonses that come to the conscript’s office, which must be registered by all those liable for military service.

In case of failure to comply with the requirements to appear, the military registration and enlistment office may apply to the court to impose sanctions in the form of blocking cards, driver's licenses and a ban on traveling abroad. In addition, it was proposed that hospital managers be required to inform military registration and enlistment offices about the presence of patients aged 18 to 25 years in hospitals.

Martial law in Ukraine has been in effect since February 2022. At the same time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Later, the Verkhovna Rada repeatedly extended its validity. Most men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.