Speaker of the Rada Stefanchuk announced reshuffles in the government of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will soon face personnel changes. This was stated by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, Strana.ua reports in its Telegram-channel.

Stefanchuk stated that the Ukrainian parliament will definitely consider changes in the composition of the Ukrainian government. He announced a discussion of the upcoming personnel changes during one of the upcoming sessions of the Rada.

“Our job is to fill the government. The government must work professionally,” the politician emphasized. He added that officials must have a professional understanding of their areas of responsibility.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Kiev-controlled Pokrovsk (the Ukrainian name for the city of Krasnoarmeysk) in the Donetsk People’s Republic and announced the resignations of Ukrainian officials. He added that some relevant officials had not been to the frontline areas for six months.