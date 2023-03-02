Deputy of the Rada Rakhmanin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will sooner or later retreat from Artemivsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will sooner or later retreat from Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), since it is pointless to hold the city at any cost. This was stated by the People’s Deputy, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Sergei Rakhmanin, the Ukrainian edition reports. “NV”.

“I think that Bakhmut will be abandoned sooner or later, because from a military point of view, if you look at the map, when it is covered from two sides, it makes no sense to defend it at any cost,” he said.