Goncharenko: The situation in Kursk region is difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in a difficult situation in the Kursk region. This was stated by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

“The situation is difficult. (…) We are praying for the guys!” the parliamentarian wrote.