?#Conmebol opened a disciplinary file on #Mouth for racist gestures.

??The club, because of some misfits, is exposed to a US$100,000 fine and the possibility of playing one or more games with disabled stands or behind closed doors pic.twitter.com/Uk9Kjj5LuQ

– Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) May 18, 2022