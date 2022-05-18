Although some Boca Juniors fans were ingenious and reawakened that healthy folklore that football has, showing the Brazilians from Corinthians a sign on their cell phone that said “Di María”, alluding to the scorer of the goal in the final of the Copa América 2021, there were others who were completely misplaced in the clash for the Copa Libertadores de América.
In a scene that unfortunately has been repeated continuously and shows the rudeness that a large part of society has, a fan of the entity “Xeneize” he made the gesture of “monkeys” to the visiting bias in the preview of the key duel for the fifth date of Group E that ended 1 to 1.
It should be remembered that in the first leg in Brazil, on April 26, a Boca fan had been arrested for the same reason Y later sanctioned with 24 months of impediment of assistance to the stadiums of the City of Buenos Aires.
Surely this individual, who was captured by the images, will have a similar sanction, in addition to the disciplinary file that CONMEBOL has just opened to Boca for racist gestures: the blue and gold club is exposed to a fine of US$100,000 and the possibility of playing one or more matches with disabled stands or behind closed doors. The usual misfits.
#racist #gestures #Boca #fan #people #Corinthians #sanction #club #exposed
Leave a Reply