Ikram Jarmouni, the Modena student who received the “Young America Award for university talent” in the Chamber of Deputies, was attacked on the train that was taking her to the capital with a friend. The girl posted the video of her on Instagram of her. “On Monday 8 May I was awarded as an Italian student of excellence in Parliament – writes Ikram on social networks – On the same day, while I was on the train to Rome I was attacked, insulted and threatened with death for the color of my skin. Neither the forces nor the conductors intervened despite the fact that I urgently called both. No attempt was made to identify him. He could potentially be armed. This could have been a massacre. This is Italy”



00:35