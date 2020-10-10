Demonstration in Canada after the death of an indigenous woman in an alleged case of racism. ERIC THOMAS / AFP

When we know, since Freud, that the hatred of the other is simply the physical and symbolic expulsion of the hatred we feel towards ourselves, we are forced to think that the most racist are those who hate themselves the most. Is it a paradox? No. Obviously, self-hatred is suicidal in nature, and before taking my own life I take it from the other. I transfer my death to him: I vomit it on him. Self-hatred would be closely linked to the death instinct, and could be formulated like this: I hate the awareness I have of my own being, I hate moving towards the grave, for that …